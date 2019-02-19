PITTSBURGH - Sunshine will push high temperatures back to 32 degrees Tuesday, but the cold will set the stage for a snowy, icy morning commute Wednesday.
Snow will develop before sunrise Wednesday morning and continue for several hours before mixing with freezing rain and rain as temperatures climb.
A few inches of snow are possible during the morning commute before snow begins to change to a mix. The wintry mix will eventually change to rain Wednesday afternoon, but dangerous travel will be likely Wednesday morning before warmer air works into the region.
This is a very complicated system, and Severe Weather Team 11 is working to pin down when and where the worst conditions will be. Stay with Channel 11 News for the latest updates.
