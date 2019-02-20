0 Snow, wintry mix moving in likely to cause problems during commute

PITTSBURGH - A major winter storm will make travel very tough for the Wednesday morning commute.

Moderate to heavy snow is possible during the morning hours. Expect delays and cancellations to build heading into the day.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS

We’re LIVE right now with the latest timing of the winter storm that could snarl the morning commute -- on Channel 11 Morning News.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Wednesday for much of the area, and a Winter Storm Warning for the mountains.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings up!



Tracking snow that will snarl the morning commute on Channel 11 Morning News from 4AM to 7AM. pic.twitter.com/CnJlDumtx7 — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) February 20, 2019

Snow will start before sunrise south of Pittsburgh, then move north through the rest of the area during the morning.

Roads will quickly become snow covered, and snowfall rates could be as heavy as 1 inch per hour at times. The combination of steady snow and rush hour traffic will lead to major delays as road crews try to keep roads passable.

STORM TRACKER: Hour-by-hour look at snow, wintry mix for Wednesday

Several inches of snow will fall, then a mixture of sleet and freezing rain will move into the area by mid-morning. A layer of snow, then a layer of ice on top will make travel hazardous through at least noon for many locations.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

Temperatures will climb above freezing by the afternoon, with the wintry mix changing to rain.

Rain could be steady at times, and drains clogged by snow and ice could lead to ponding on roads.

This is a tricky storm as warm air moves in from the south and snow changes to freezing rain, sleet and rain. Check back for updates from Severe Weather Team 11.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.