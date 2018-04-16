  • Soaking rain creating concern in flood-prone areas

    Much of the area has seen at least an inch of rain since Sunday afternoon, causing concern in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

    Get ready for a temperature roller coaster the next few days, with shots of cold air stirring up spring snow showers. 

    You'll also see a few snow showers during the morning commute, but widespread travel problems aren't expected.

    Grab the winter coats before you head out early Tuesday, as wind chills are expected to fall into the low to mid 20s. 

    Several days of 70s and 80s have warmed the ground, so most of the snow will melt. A coating of snow could accumulate on grassy areas through Tuesday morning. 

    We'll get a break between systems Wednesday, but more chilly air will move in as we close the week.  

