PITTSBURGH - Several rounds of wet weather will impact plans heading into the weekend.
Rain moves back into the area Thursday afternoon and evening. Steady rain Thursday night will lead to ponding on area roads.
Periods of rain will continue into Friday evening before mixing with and changing to snow showers.
Much of the area will pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain before the transition to snow showers.
A light coating of snow is possible by Saturday morning.
Winds will also pick up late Friday through Saturday, with gusts to 35 mph at times, especially during the day Saturday.
Temperatures will be in the 30s much of the day Saturday, with wind chills in the 20s.
