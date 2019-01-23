PITTSBURGH - A solid, soaking rain will move into the area Wednesday, bringing more than an inch of water to parts of the region.
Temperatures on area roads will be cold enough to create some icy conditions at the onset of the rain, mainly near the Interstate 80 corridor. Ponding and hydroplaning are likely on area roads.
Rain will continue Wednesday night before colder air changes the rain to snow by early Thursday morning. A quick coating of snow is possible in time for the Thursday morning commute, leading to slick conditions for those heading to work and school.
On and off snow showers will continue Thursday, with an inch or two of snow total by late in the day Thursday.
Stay with our team of meteorologists for the latest on this active, changing forecast and the impacts it will have on your area.
