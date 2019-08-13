PITTSBURGH - You'll need the umbrella Tuesday, as soaking rain is back in the forecast. Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking two rounds of wet weather, along with the threat for strong to severe storms.
The system will first impact the morning commute with showers and a few rumbles of thunder moving back into the area before sunrise. Rain could reduce visibility and make roadways wet increasing the risk for hydroplaning.
After lunch, the focus will be on the threat for severe weather as a second round of showers and storms develop. Localized flooding and damaging wind gusts will be the primary threats, especially in areas where temperatures warm up and humidity increases.
Stay with our team of meteorologists as we track this system and bring you the most up to date forecast for your area.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}