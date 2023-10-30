Soggy, foggy start to Monday; temps falling through the day

PITTSBURGH — Have the umbrella and rain gear ready as you head out the door Monday.

It will be a soggy, foggy start to the day Monday. Rain will be steady at times, especially early. Watch for reduced visibility when driving and ponding on the roads. Leaves can be slippery, so make sure to have extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you and allow for extra stopping room.

Temperatures will slowly fall from the lower 50s to upper 40s during the day Monday as rain tapers off to spotty showers for the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to turn colder Monday night with lows at or below the freezing mark by Tuesday morning. A freeze watch is in effect for our viewing area from late Monday night until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning as temperatures will drop close to 32 degrees.

Trick or treat will be cold with temperatures in the lower 40s and wind chills in the 30s. Make sure the kids are properly layered up under and over their costumes.

Sprinkles and flurries are possible as we head to bed Tuesday night with a chance of snow showers in the area Wednesday morning before ending. The cold air will stick around through Friday morning before high temperatures rebound to the 50s for Friday afternoon and into the next weekend.

