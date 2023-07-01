Some showers, storms will dampen otherwise dry daylight hours

PITTSBURGH — Air quality is much improved out there, but you’ll notice the humidity as you step out the door. A few showers will roll through this morning, with a few embedded downpours possible. A better chance for storms will come later this afternoon and evening but many daylight hours will be dry today. Any storm that does pop could contain heavy rain and gusty winds.

A few showers are possible tonight, but most of the night will be quiet. A better chance for storms will come late-day Sunday as a cold front approaches the region. Storms could be strong or severe with damaging winds the primary concern. That front will lead to a few more showers Monday before exiting on the 4th of July. After a cooler trend, temperatures begin to take off for mid next week with highs close to 90 by Wednesday. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 throughout the weekend for updates on storms.

