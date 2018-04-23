  • Spike in temps Monday ahead of rain's return

    Updated:

    Temperatures will start in the 40s Monday morning, but most areas will approach 70 degrees during the afternoon.

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Related Headlines

    Sun will give way to some high clouds later in the afternoon, with southeast winds gusting to 20 mph.

    Clouds will thicken Monday night with rain showers developing toward Tuesday morning.

    There will be scattered showers Tuesday, with most areas seeing a quarter-inch or less of rain through Tuesday evening.

    Temperatures Tuesday will be much cooler, with highs in the 50s.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
         		 Kevin Benson
     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Spike in temps Monday ahead of rain's return

  • Headline Goes Here

    Spring-like weather continues Sunday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Freezing temperatures arrive Tuesday night, making wet roads icy

  • Headline Goes Here

    Icy spots Tuesday morning after light snow overnight

  • Headline Goes Here

    Winter chill will stick around at least 1 more day