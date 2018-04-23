Temperatures will start in the 40s Monday morning, but most areas will approach 70 degrees during the afternoon.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Related Headlines
Sun will give way to some high clouds later in the afternoon, with southeast winds gusting to 20 mph.
Clouds will thicken Monday night with rain showers developing toward Tuesday morning.
There will be scattered showers Tuesday, with most areas seeing a quarter-inch or less of rain through Tuesday evening.
Temperatures Tuesday will be much cooler, with highs in the 50s.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pregnant woman in critical condition, 1 other injured in double shooting
- Melania Trump poses with Bushes, Clintons and Obamas at Barbara Bush funeral
- White Sox pitcher in critical condition after suffering brain hemorrhage
- VIDEO: Postal Worker Arrested After Police Find 17,000 Pieces of Undelivered Mail
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}