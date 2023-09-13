Spotty fog early; mix of clouds and sun with cooler highs around 70 degrees

PITTSBURGH — Fog and mist early, clouds will linger and will mix with some sun later today. Cooler highs around 70 degrees. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out with gusty winds around dinnertime.

Good Wednesday morning! 👋Dense fog advisory for some this morning in our northern counties until 10 AM. Use caution, use low beams when in foggy conditions and allow extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you. 🌫️



The forecast right now on Channel 11 News @WPXI pic.twitter.com/qO0X7Hnrci — Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) September 13, 2023

Once this system clears, a brighter sky is expected for the remainder of the work week along with cooler and more comfortable air. Overnight lows will fall down into the upper 40s and highs will only be in the upper 60s around 70 degrees Thursday.

Friday will be just slightly warmer, and highs will reach the low 70s. Dry conditions are expected for Friday night football. Make sure to layer and have a sweatshirt handy Friday night, temperature will dip down into the 60s through the evening.

The pleasant weather will stick this weekend. Sunshine is expected Saturday with more clouds Sunday, highs will be in the mid-70s.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast.

