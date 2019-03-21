  • Spotty rain showers followed by threat of snow showers

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Spotty showers are expected through the afternoon and evening so grab your umbrella before heading out. Temperatures will cool from the upper 40s and low 50s to the mid-30s tonight.

    Snow showers will be likely for your morning commute Friday. Snow showers may mix with rain at times during the day Friday. Minor snow accumulation is possible, especially on elevated and grassy surfaces. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible in the ridges.

    Highs on Friday will be in the upper 30s and it will be windy, too. Winds could gust up to 35 mph at times.

    Our team of meteorologists will be watching the track of this system closely, and we'll alert you if we see the possibility of icy spots developing during the day on Friday.

