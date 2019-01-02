PITTSBURGH - Clouds will hang tough through the day Wednesday, keeping temperatures in the 30s all day.
A weak wave will bring some spotty light rain and snow showers Wednesday night.
Temperatures will stay at or above freezing in most areas, leading to only damp roads for most of the region.
Clouds will break Thursday, and temperatures will warm up heading toward the weekend.
