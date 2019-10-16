  • Spotty showers and wind gusts expected Wednesday evening

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A cold front will bring an end to the steady rain during the afternoon, but spotty showers and wind gusts to 30 mph will greet you on your way home from work and school.

    Wet leaves could also make roads slick, so allow some extra distance between you and the car in front of you, especially in neighborhoods and around school bus stops.

    Showers will continue on and off through Thursday with a late fall chill in the air. Temperatures Thursday won't get out of the 40s in many areas.

    Some snowflakes are possible in the mountains Thursday as temperatures there will struggle to get back to 40 degrees.

