PITTSBURGH - A frost advisory was in effect for the mountain counties to the east Saturday morning.
Saturday brought abundant sunshine with highs near 70 degrees.
Rain will start moving in Sunday morning. While it doesn't look like the whole day will be a washout, there will be periods of showers, so make sure your umbrella is handy.
More steady and heavy rain could move in Sunday night into Monday.
