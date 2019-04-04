PITTSBURGH - Grab your umbrella before you head out. We'll have a chance of a spotty shower Thursday. The better chance of rain will move in overnight. Highs will reach the mid-50s Thursday.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.
Related Headlines
Expect scattered showers during the day Friday. We'll have damp roads for the morning and evening commutes. Rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.50 inches are possible through Friday night.
Head outdoors this weekend as temperatures will climb to the mid-60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. Clouds will give way to sunshine on Saturday.
There will be a chance for showers Sunday afternoon and evening.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}