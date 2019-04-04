  • Spotty showers move into area Thursday

    PITTSBURGH - Grab your umbrella before you head out. We'll have a chance of a spotty shower Thursday. The better chance of rain will move in overnight. Highs will reach the mid-50s Thursday.

    Expect scattered showers during the day Friday. We'll have damp roads for the morning and evening commutes. Rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.50 inches are possible through Friday night.

    Head outdoors this weekend as temperatures will climb to the mid-60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. Clouds will give way to sunshine on Saturday.

    There will be a chance for showers Sunday afternoon and evening. 

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
