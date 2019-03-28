PITTSBURGH - Grab your umbrella before you head out as we'll be tracking spotty showers Thursday afternoon.
Passing showers are expected Thursday night into Friday. Showers look to be light but enough to dampen the roads for your Friday morning commute. Temperatures will be in the low 60s Friday afternoon.
Showers will be around early Saturday morning before giving way to some dry time through the day. Heavier rain is forecast Saturday evening as a front passes.
The rain may mix with snow at times early Sunday morning as temperatures cool throughout the day.
This system is still developing, so expect the timing of the steadiest rain this weekend to change and be sure to check back often with Severe Weather Team 11 as we help you pick the best time to head outdoors.
