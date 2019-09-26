  • Spotty showers starting day Thursday

    PITTSBURGH - Grab your umbrella as you head out the door Thursday morning.

    There will be a shower in a spot or two to start the day, but most areas will be rain-free.

    It will be a breezy afternoon with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will push into the low- to mid-70s.

    Friday will start chilly, with most areas in the 40s as you head out the door. Sunshine and southerly winds will push temperatures into the upper 70s by the end of the day.

    It will be warm and a bit muggy this weekend. A shower or thunderstorm is possible Saturday, especially in the afternoon or evening.

