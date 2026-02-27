Spring is in the air! Winter returns Saturday night with snow showers

PITTSBURGH — Friday and Saturday will give us an early taste of Spring with dry air and highs making into the 50s.

We’ll see a narrow band of snow showers Saturday night as a front sweeps through the area. Most of it will be very light. Colder air slides back in Sunday.

Another system will skirt the area on Monday. Right now is looks like the steadiest snow will be south of the Mason-Dixon line with a few inches possible there Monday.

Make sure to check the latest forecast with Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for updates and weather alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group