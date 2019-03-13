PITTSBURGH - Winter takes a break tomorrow, as spring-like temperatures bring us the warmest day of the year so far.
Wind from the south will quickly push highs into the mid to upper 60s, with some areas possibly touching near 70F.
Most of the day will be dry with just a few showers, and a better chance for rain-and possibly a thunderstorm-late Thursday night and early Friday morning.
While widespread severe weather is not in the forecast, Severe Weather Team 11 is closely watching the threat for strong winds.
A powerful storm moving through the Midwest will weaken as it moves our way, but strong wind gusts of 35 mph to 40 mph will still be possible.
