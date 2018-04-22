Shake off the winter blues and break out the sunglasses this weekend, as we get a taste of spring!
After several days of cold rain and snow, you'll want to get outdoors to enjoy the sunshine.
Saturday morning lows were in the 20s. The Sunday morning temperatures will be milder, closer to 40 degrees.
Strong late-April sun will make the afternoons milder -- perfect for baseball games, hiking, biking or golf.
Clean up mulch beds and fertilize your lawn, but hold off on planting.
Frost is possible in the forecast through May.
Our stretch of rain-free days will come to an end next week. A southern storm will bring back showers and have you trading the sunglasses for an umbrella.
