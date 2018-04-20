Shake off the winter blues and break out the sunglasses this weekend, as we get a taste of spring!
After several days of cold rain and snow, you'll want to get outdoors to enjoy the sunshine.
Related Headlines
Dress in layers if you're headed out early. Mornings will be cool with patchy frost possible.
Strong late-April sun will make the afternoons milder--perfect for baseball games, hiking, biking or golf.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Clean up mulch beds and fertilize your lawn, but hold off on planting.
Frost is possible in the forecast through May.
Our stretch of rain-free days will come to an end next week. A southern storm will bring back showers and have you trading the sunglasses for an umbrella.
SIGN UP FOR SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS
TRENDING NOW:
- Tractor-trailer flips over, crashes on Pennsylvania Turnpike
- Get ready, Pittsburgh! ‘World’s biggest bounce house’ coming to town
- Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire warns of imposter
- VIDEO: WATCH: Body cam shows officers stop girl from jumping off bridge
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}