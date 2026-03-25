Spring returns as temperatures climb back into the 60s this week

PITTSBURGH — We’ll get our Spring temperatures back over the next couple of days as 60s return to the area.

Wednesday will see a lot of clouds, but it will be dry.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday, with heavy rain and strong storms possible Thursday night.

Strong to severe storms with damaging winds may develop, but a bigger threat could be repeated rounds of heavy rain prompting flood issues. Many areas could see more than an inch of rain by Friday morning.

Check the live Severe Weather Team 11 forecast for updates and download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and severe weather alerts.

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