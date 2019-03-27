PITTSBURGH - Dress in layers Wednesday, as spring-like temperatures make a return.
We'll start in the 20s and end in the mid 50s and you'll see plenty of sunshine.
Wash the car now, because wet weather returns later this week.
Showers will move back in late Thursday, and continue off and on through the weekend.
It won't rain all day Saturday and Sunday though, so stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track the best time to hit the outdoors.
