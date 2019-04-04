PITTSBURGH - Spring showers will make a brief appearance Thursday.
Showers will be widely scattered but enough to dampen your outdoor plans, especially after lunch into the evening.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.
Better chances for wet weather move in Friday, with several hours of showers in the forecast. A period of steady rain is also possible, so have the umbrella with you.
Head outdoors this weekend as temperatures climb into the 60s and 70s, which will be perfect weather for biking, hiking and projects.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}