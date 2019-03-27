PITTSBURGH - Spring showers will disrupt your plans over the next several days, so keep the umbrella handy.
Showers will pop up after lunch Thursday, starting first north of Pittsburgh, then moving south through the afternoon.
Kids walking home from the bus stop may get wet, but rain will not be steady or heavy.
Off-and-on showers will fall Friday, with the best chance of steady rain coming Saturday.
Right now, Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking light rain early Saturday, then steadier rain Saturday afternoon and evening.
This system is still developing, so expect the timing of the steadiest rain this weekend to change, and be sure to check back often with Severe Weather Team 11 as we help you pick the best time to head outdoors.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track the best time to head outdoors.
