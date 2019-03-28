PITTSBURGH - It's time to find the umbrella again as rain chances will increase over the next few days.
Clouds will move in during the day Thursday, with a spotty shower or two Thursday afternoon. The best chance of showers Thursday will be north of Pittsburgh.
Scattered showers will fall Thursday night through early Sunday, with the best chance of steady rain coming Saturday.
Right now, Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking light rain early Saturday, then steadier rain Saturday afternoon and evening.
This system is still developing, so expect the timing of the steadiest rain this weekend to change and be sure to check back often with Severe Weather Team 11 as we help you pick the best time to head outdoors.
