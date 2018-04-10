  • Spring weather on the other side of 1 last cold night

    Updated:

    Almost there, everyone.

    After one more cold night, we're turning the corner to spring. Temperatures will drop into the 20s again early Wednesday, and runoff from our recent stretch of wet weather could create a few icy spots.

    Dry weather and sunshine will help you shake off the winter blues during the day, as highs climb back into the 50s. 

    Even warmer temperatures move in Thursday through Saturday, so make plans now for a walk in the park, or an outdoor lunch.

    It's still too early for spring planting, though, as the frost or freeze risk will continue into next month.  

