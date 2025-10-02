Starting this Thursday in the 40s before climbing into the mid 70s

PITTSBURGH — Some of you will want a jacket as you head out the door today.

Temperatures are starting the day in the 40s but will climb into the mid 70s this afternoon.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds the next few days before abundant sunshine breaks out again for the weekend. It will feel more like summer this weekend with highs pushing back into the lower 80s.

The next chance of rain for the area won’t be until at least Tuesday if not Wednesday.

