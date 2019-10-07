PITTSBURGH - Scattered showers will continue to move through our area through mid to late Monday afternoon. The rain will gradually end late day from west to east. Temperatures will generally be in the 50s through much of Monday afternoon.
Tonight, clouds will clear and lows will be in the upper 40s.
Tuesday will bring a mostly sunny sky, pleasant air and highs in the mid-60s. A nice stretch of weather will continue through the week.
