    PITTSBURGH - Expect rain throughout the morning and into the afternoon Monday as a front slowly pushes through the area.

    Rain will be heavy at times, leading to ponding and hydroplaning on area roads. Watch for slow-moving traffic and changing conditions on your way to work and school.

    Rain will taper off to scattered showers during the afternoon, but not until most areas see one to two inches of rain.

    Localized flooding near streams, creeks and flood-prone areas will be possible. Be alert if you come upon high water.

    Rain will quickly exit the area late Monday afternoon with a reinforcing shot of chilly, autumn air to stay with us through the middle of the week.

    High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid-60s with lows in the 40s.

