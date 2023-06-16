Steady rain moves through early Friday; scattered showers in the afternoon will clear overnight

PITTSBURGH — Give yourself a few extra minutes this morning as steady rain moves through the area. As of 4:30 a.m., the heaviest rain is south and east of Pittsburgh with some thunder and lightning as well. No severe weather is expected.

This initial batch will exit shortly after sunrise, but additional scattered showers will develop late this morning and this afternoon. Coverage will be hit or miss though, and any one shower won’t last long. Showers will wrap up early this evening with clearing skies overnight.

Plenty of storm reports over Ohio last night. Even a report of 1" diameter hail as far east as Cadiz. As expected though, storms encountered a more stable air mass over western PA and weakened on approach. pic.twitter.com/yoOyFKlggm — Adis Juklo (@ajukloWPXI) June 16, 2023

A gorgeous weekend is ahead filled with sunshine and seasonable high temperatures. Breezy conditions tomorrow will settle Sunday as high pressure moves in.

Temperatures climb back into the low 80s early next week with a bit of humidity as well. A few showers are possible again late Monday into Tuesday.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group