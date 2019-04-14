PITTSBURGH - It's a 50-50 weekend ahead, with outdoor weather Saturday and the threat for severe weather Sunday.
Hit the bike trail or the park during the day Saturday, as temperatures climb back near 70 degrees under a mix of clouds and sunshine.
Saturday evening will be perfect for hanging out with friends or family around the firepit, too, as temperatures dip down into the low 50s.
By Sunday, a strong system will bring showers back into the area early, with thunderstorms by the afternoon.
Some of the storms could bring heavy rain, frequent lightning and damaging winds, so you'll want to check back often through the weekend for the latest updates, especially if you're planning to do things outdoors.
Our team of meteorologists will be tracking the system, and we'll bring you the latest timing on when the system will have the biggest impact on your weekend plans.
