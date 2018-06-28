0 Storm system that prompted brief tornado will move out Thursday

10:40 P.M. UPDATE: The storm system that prompted a tornado warning and caused damage late Wednesday will be moving out through the day Thursday.

A few leftover showers will start the day, with clouds sticking around through the afternoon.

A heat wave gets underway Friday with high temperatures pushing into the 90s through the weekend.

The combination of heat and humidity could push heat index readings to dangerous levels Saturday and Sunday.

9:15 P.M. UPDATE: Westmoreland County emergency dispatchers confirm reports of trees down in Mt. Pleasant, West Newton and South Huntington.

8:30 P.M. UPDATE: The Tornado Warning for Westmoreland County has ended.

8:01 P.M. UPDATE: Tornado Warning issued for Westmoreland County until 8:30 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop Wednesday afternoon and evening across western Pennsylvania.

Some of the storms may be strong to severe. Have your umbrellas when you're out later today and have a way to get warnings, should any be issued.

Storms that do become severe will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, damaging winds and an isolated tornado. The greater tornado risk this evening will be across south-central Pennsylvania into northern Maryland.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s with highs Thursday in the low 80s. Showers will be around Thursday morning but clouds will decrease in the later part of the day.

The weekend is still shaping up to be hot and humid, with high temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values nearing the triple digits in spots.

