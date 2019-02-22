PITTSBURGH - A spring-like storm will bring the threat of thunderstorms and damaging winds this weekend.
You'll need the umbrella late Saturday as rain showers move in, but be on the lookout for heavier rain between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m. as possible thunderstorms develop.
Storms could cause downpours and bring damaging winds.
Tree damage and power outages will be possible Sunday, as the storm brings gusts as high as 50 mph to 60 mph. Winds could pick up before sunrise and remain strong through the day.
Secure loose items around your property, and charge your phone in case power does go out. Also, download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest watches and warnings.
