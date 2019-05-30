0 Storms cause flooding, damage across area Wednesday

PITTSBURGH - It will be another day of strong thunderstorms across our area.

UPDATE 8:04 p.m.

A Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Beaver, Lawrence and Butler counties until 11:15 p.m.

UPDATE 6:11 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny, Indiana and Westmoreland counties until 9:15 p.m.

Some locations that may experience flooding in Allegheny County include Pittsburgh, Bethel Park, West Mifflin, Upper St. Clair, Whitehall, Robinson Township, Mount Lebanon, McKeesport, Baldwin, Scott Township, South Park Township and Munhall.

UPDATE 5:10 p.m.

The risk of strong to severe storms will continue Thursday, bringing another threat for damaging winds, flooding rains and hail. An isolated tornado will also be possible.

For the third day in a row, the ingredients for severe weather are in the forecast-and right now-it looks like two rounds of storms will be possible throughout the day.

By Friday, the system that's been sparking severe weather in our area will finally move out-with cooler, less humid, more comfortable weather moving in.

UPDATE 4:24 p.m.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Westmoreland and Fayette counties has been extended until 5 p.m.

4:22 pm: Heads up eastern Westmoreland Co. Severe storm near Ligonier moving east. It's capable of 60-70 mph winds. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/SgH6bzm3I4 — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 29, 2019

UPDATE 4 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until 4:15 p.m. for parts of Westmoreland and Fayette counties.

UPDATE 3:37 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Westmoreland County until 4:15 p.m.

3:35 pm: SVR T-storm Warning for Westmoreland Co. until 4:15 pm. 60 mph winds possible. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/3JyEnGLY89 — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 29, 2019

UPDATE 3:14 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Washington County until 3:30 p.m.

3:08 pm: SVR T-storm Warning in effect for Washington Co. until 3:30 pm. 60 mph winds possible. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/D59IKBndpS — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 29, 2019

UPDATE 1:55 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued until 2:45 p.m. for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Armstrong counties.

1:54 pm: SVR T-storm Warning for Beaver, Allegheny, Butler, Armstrong Co. until 2:45 pm. 60 mph winds are possible. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/h3rUn2ZBOf — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 29, 2019

UPDATE 1 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for our area until 7 p.m.

JUST IN: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for our area until 7 pm. Expect potential 2" hail or larger, 70 mph or greater and/or a tornado. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/DSllzZFGkM — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 29, 2019

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Fayette County until 1:15 p.m.

12:42 pm: SVR T-storm Warning for Morgantown and areas in the orange box. 60 mph winds/1" hail possible. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/U7EL6sOM6S — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 29, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY:

A flash flood warning has been extended until 11:15 p.m. for Beaver and Butler counties.

Some of the storms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail and flash flooding.

A tornado can't be ruled out, but like Tuesday the other threats will be a bit higher. Temperatures will climb to 80 degrees with breezy and humid conditions.

Thursday will also bring a risk of some strong storms with highs in the low 70s.

