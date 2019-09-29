PITTSBURGH - Storms are moving out of our area, and skies will become partly cloudy with areas of fog overnight.
Sunday will be warm and humid, but we should remain dry.
The heat continues into the next week with highs reaching near 90 degrees by Tuesday. Cooler air is set to move in later in the work week.
