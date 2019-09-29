  • Storms clearing, warm and humid Sunday expected

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Storms are moving out of our area, and skies will become partly cloudy with areas of fog overnight. 
     

    LIVE INTERACTIVE RADAR

    Related Headlines

    Sunday will be warm and humid, but we should remain dry. 

    The heat continues into the next week with highs reaching near 90 degrees by Tuesday. Cooler air is set to move in later in the work week.

    If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories