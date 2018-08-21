A strong storm system will bring showers and storms to the area Tuesday.
Some of the storms in the afternoon may be severe. The severe weather may include damaging wind, localized flooding, frequent lightning and an isolated tornado.
The strongest storms will develop during the afternoon. The strength of the storms will be determined by how much sunshine returns after morning showers.
Our team of meteorologist will be tracking the severe weather threats for your area. Check back often for the latest updates.
