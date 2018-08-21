  • Storms could be severe Tuesday

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    A strong storm system will bring showers and storms to the area Tuesday.

    Some of the storms in the afternoon may be severe. The severe weather may include damaging wind, localized flooding, frequent lightning and an isolated tornado.

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    The strongest storms will develop during the afternoon. The strength of the storms will be determined by how much sunshine returns after morning showers.

    Our team of meteorologist will be tracking the severe weather threats for your area. Check back often for the latest updates.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories