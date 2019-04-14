PITTSBURGH - There is the threat for severe weather Sunday.
A strong system will bring showers back into the area early, with thunderstorms by the afternoon.
Some of the storms could bring heavy rain, frequent lightning and damaging winds, so you'll want to check back often through the weekend for the latest updates, especially if you're planning to do things outdoors.
Our team of meteorologists will be tracking the system, and we'll bring you the latest timing on when the system will have the biggest impact on your weekend plans.
