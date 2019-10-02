  • Storms expected Wednesday evening

    PITTSBURGH - Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-80s. Showers and thunderstorms will move in from the north toward evening.

    A fall feel will return by the end of the week.

