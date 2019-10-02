PITTSBURGH - Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-80s. Showers and thunderstorms will move in from the north toward evening.
A fall feel will return by the end of the week.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}