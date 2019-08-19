Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 80s on Sunday with heat index values in the 90s.
Related Headlines
The UV Index will be high too, so grab the sunscreen before you head outdoors.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
Most of the weekend will be dry, but the muggy air will help fuel a few scattered showers and storms again on Sunday, especially late afternoon and evening.
Exact timing and location of the wet weather will be difficult until a few hours before it starts, so check back often for updates. Any storm that does develop could bring quick heavy downpours and damaging winds, thunder, lightning, and hail.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}