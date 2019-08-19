  • Storms move through the area again Sunday

    Updated:

    Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 80s on Sunday with heat index values in the 90s.

    LIVE interactive radar

    Related Headlines

    The UV Index will be high too, so grab the sunscreen before you head outdoors.

    If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.

    Most of the weekend will be dry, but the muggy air will help fuel a few scattered showers and storms again on Sunday, especially late afternoon and evening. 

    Exact timing and location of the wet weather will be difficult until a few hours before it starts, so check back often for updates. Any storm that does develop could bring quick heavy downpours and damaging winds, thunder, lightning, and hail. 

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories