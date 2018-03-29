  • Storms possible as rain becomes steadier through day Thursday

    After a foggy start, drizzle and spotty showers will evolve into a steadier, heavier rain through the day Thursday.

    Many areas will see an additional half-inch to an inch of rain through Thursday night.

    A thunderstorm can't be ruled out in a couple of spots late Thursday afternoon or evening.

    Colder air pours in Friday morning with a few rain and snow showers to start the day. Temperatures will be too warm for anything to stick to the ground.

