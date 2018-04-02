  • Storms possible Tuesday as rain pushes through area

    By: Scott Harbaugh

    Updated:

    Snow is gone and starting to melt across the area Monday as the sun will continue to pop out through the afternoon.

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Related Headlines

    High temperatures will struggle into the mid-40s Monday.

    Clouds will increase Monday night, with rain developing after midnight.

    On and off rain will be around Tuesday, but it will be much warmer with high temperatures pushing into the 60s. A thunderstorm or two can't be ruled out.

    The first chance for storms will be during Tuesday’s morning commute. A better chance will arrive late Tuesday evening as a cold front moves through the region.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Valerie Smock
         		 Kevin Benson
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Storms possible Tuesday as rain pushes through area

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police seize over $100k in narcotics, weapons in Pittsburgh drug bust; 3…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man in critical condition after being shot in East Hills

  • Headline Goes Here

    16-year-old boy dies after being shot in head in Duquesne

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot, killed in East Hills on Easter