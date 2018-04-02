Snow is gone and starting to melt across the area Monday as the sun will continue to pop out through the afternoon.
High temperatures will struggle into the mid-40s Monday.
Clouds will increase Monday night, with rain developing after midnight.
On and off rain will be around Tuesday, but it will be much warmer with high temperatures pushing into the 60s. A thunderstorm or two can't be ruled out.
The first chance for storms will be during Tuesday’s morning commute. A better chance will arrive late Tuesday evening as a cold front moves through the region.
