Rain will become more widespread during the morning commute, with pockets of moderate to heavy rain through the day.
An isolated thunderstorm is possible during the day.
On and off showers will continue Tuesday night with a line of thunderstorms after midnight as a cold front approaches the area. Heavy rain and wind gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible with some of the stronger storms.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the Ohio River, which is expected to crest at 20.3 feet on Wednesday, nearly 5 feet below flood stage. At 20 feet, water can flood the lower parts of the North Shore Riverwalk.
Lingering showers will last into Wednesday with temperatures falling through the 40s during the day. It will be windy Wednesday with gusts to 45 mph.
