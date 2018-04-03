  • Storms possible Tuesday as soaking rain pushes through area

    Updated:
    A super soaker will bring up to an inch of rain to parts of the area Tuesday.
     
    Rain will become more widespread during the morning commute, with pockets of moderate to heavy rain through the day.

    We’re tracking the steadiest showers for your morning commute and when thunderstorms are most likely today -- NOW on Channel 11 Morning News.

    An isolated thunderstorm is possible during the day.

    On and off showers will continue Tuesday night with a line of thunderstorms after midnight as a cold front approaches the area. Heavy rain and wind gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible with some of the stronger storms.

    The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the Ohio River, which is expected to crest at 20.3 feet on Wednesday, nearly 5 feet below flood stage. At 20 feet, water can flood the lower parts of the North Shore Riverwalk.

    Lingering showers will last into Wednesday with temperatures falling through the 40s during the day. It will be windy Wednesday with gusts to 45 mph.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Valerie Smock
         		 Kevin Benson
