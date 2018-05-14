0 Stormy weather pattern continues through the week

UPDATE 4:59 p.m. A stormy weather pattern continues through the week.

Strong to severe storms will be possible again Tuesday, bringing the threat of damaging winds, localized flooding, hail and frequent lightning.

Isolated storms and areas of fog will slow the Tuesday morning commute, with another round of storms possible Tuesday afternoon.

Many areas have been soaked with rain the past few days, and any additional heavy rain could cause flash flooding.

Watch for quickly changing road conditions if storms develop.

UPDATE 3:59 p.m. Viewers are also reporting flooded roads in Westmoreland County.

This is Valley Kitchen Road in Mt. Pleasant.

Valley Kitchen Road in Mt. Pleasant was flooded after heavy rain. Valerie Crise

UPDATE 3:59 p.m. Flooded roads are being reported in Masontown, Fayette County.

UPDATE 2:59 p.m. A Flood Advisory has been issued for southeastern Washington County, southwestern Westmoreland County and northeastern Fayette County until 5:45 p.m.

UPDATE 2:45 p.m. Egg-sized hail has been reported in Claysville, Washington County. Egg-sized hail has been reported in Washington County. Lance Cook

UPDATE 2:30 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Greene County until 3 p.m.

UPDATE 1:46 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Westmoreland and Fayette counties until 2:15 p.m.

This STORM is rolling through Westmoreland County right now... lots of rain, wind and lightning! Be safe if you’re out and about! #wpxi #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/606XmPobD2 — Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) May 14, 2018

UPDATE 1:21 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Washington and Greene counties until 2:15 p.m.

UPDATE 12:30 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 9:00 p.m.

Damaging wind gusts up to 75 mph and 1.5 inch hail possible in the most severe.

An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Showers and thunderstorms will move through our area today, with some severe storms possible.

The most severe storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or higher, along with hail. Heavy rainfall and lightning are possible threats, too.

Highs today will reach the low 80s, with light west-southwest winds.

The weather pattern will remain unsettled, with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day this week.

Temperature for highs will be in the low 80s, and the low will be in the 60s.

SEVERE STORMS TODAY!



Great risk = southwest communities

50+ mph winds and flooding rain with the strongest storms. pic.twitter.com/6zGSkZa04R — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) May 14, 2018

