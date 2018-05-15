A stormy weather pattern continues through the week.
Strong to severe storms will be possible again Tuesday, bringing the threat of damaging winds, localized flooding, hail and frequent lightning.
Isolated storms and areas of fog will slow the Tuesday morning commute, with another round of storms possible Tuesday afternoon.
Many areas have been soaked with rain the past few days, and any additional heavy rain could cause flash flooding.
Watch for quickly changing road conditions if storms develop.
