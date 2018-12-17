PITTSBURGH - Clouds will hang tough through the day Monday, with a stray rain or snow shower possible.
Any precipitation will be very light and extremely limited.
Temperatures will stay in the 30s through the afternoon.
Skies will slowly clear out Tuesday, but warmth is still a few days away.
High temperatures will once again be in the 30s Tuesday. We'll push into the 40s Wednesday, and near 50 degrees by Thursday.
Rain showers will start to move back into the area Thursday afternoon, with rain likely much of Friday.
