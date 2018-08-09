  • Stray shower possible Thursday morning

    Passing showers are expected tonight, with lows in the mid-60s and patchy fog developing. 

    Thursday will bring the chance of a shower in the morning and a low-end chance of a storm in the afternoon. Winds will become a bit breezy out of the west-northwest at 5-15 mph. Highs will reach the low 80s.

    From Friday into the weekend, we'll see some chances of rain as a low-pressure system moves by. Expect to have your raincoats as we'll be dodging some rain. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

