Weather

Stray showers, areas of fog early; clouds hang around Friday

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

Downtown The Pittsburgh skyline on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — It will be a damp morning with stray showers and a few areas of fog. Expect a few breaks of sun through the day, but clouds will hang tough into the evening.

Weekend plans should get a lot of cooperation from the weather with dry conditions and highs in the mid-70s Saturday and upper-70s Sunday.

You can expect a few 80-degree days next week.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man arrested after allegedly assaulting usher at PPG Paints Arena during Aerosmith concert
  • 2-year-old girl dies after being struck by parent’s vehicle in Penn Hills, police say
  • 2 killed in wrong-way fiery crash involving tractor-trailer on I-79
  • VIDEO: Longest-serving crossing guard in Castle Shannon weighs retirement after nearly 50 years of service
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read