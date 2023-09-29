Stray showers, areas of fog early; clouds hang around Friday

PITTSBURGH — It will be a damp morning with stray showers and a few areas of fog. Expect a few breaks of sun through the day, but clouds will hang tough into the evening.

Weekend plans should get a lot of cooperation from the weather with dry conditions and highs in the mid-70s Saturday and upper-70s Sunday.

You can expect a few 80-degree days next week.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group