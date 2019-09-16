PITTSBURGH - Most of the day will be dry, but a stray shower could greet you as you head out the door Monday morning and then again late in the afternoon.
The bulk of the day will be dry and muggy, with a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will approach 80 degrees during the afternoon, but the humidity will make it feel like 82-85 degrees late in the afternoon.
Drier air will work in Monday night and stay with us much of the week as we're setting up for another fairly dry week across the region.
High temperatures will mainly be in the 70s, with lows in the 50s Tuesday through Friday.
