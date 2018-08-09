Most areas stay dry through the rest of the day, with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures climbing to the 80s.
We’ve only seen a few showers here and there, but showers can be expected through the evening. Patchy fog will develop tonight, with temperatures in the upper 60s.
Friday will bring a chance for showers or isolated storms in the afternoon, with temperatures in the low 80s.
Expect a chance of showers and storms over the weekend, with some dry hours in between. Highs will generally be near 80 degrees this weekend.
